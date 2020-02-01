Yuzvendra Chahal's Dance Is 'On Point' - But Everyone Has The Same Question

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a dance routine on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal's "off field performance" has impressed his fans - but the video has also raised a few questions too. This morning, the cricketer, who is currently in New Zealand, took to social media to share a video that shows him dancing with three of his teammates. The video features Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer matching steps with Chahal. The performance, however, has left many netizens intrigued, thanks to the presence of a mystery man seen hiding his face throughout.

Many in the comments section identified the man as Rohit Sharma, and wondered why he hid his face under a cap.

"Off field performance on point," wrote Yuzvendra Chahal while sharing the video on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Off field performance on point ???? pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2020

Along with lakhs of views across the three social media platforms, the video has also collected hundreds of compliments. Many social media users praised the performance."Hahahahaha ... I've seen two overs, but this is the best thing I've seen this week," wrote Gaurav Kapur on Instagram. "Amazing," another Instagram user complimented the cricketers.

Others wondered why Rohit Sharma refused to show his face.

Cap person is Rohit Sharma ???????????????? — HITMAN ROCKY (@Rockykiccha45) February 1, 2020

Ro probably thinks he's Joe from @YouNetflix. Wearing a cap doesn't make you unrecognisable Ro???????? https://t.co/p3QOKD96Nu — Diya (@TheCricketGirll) February 1, 2020

Tell me why Rohit hiding his face ???? https://t.co/VvwaKohPoX — The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) February 1, 2020

Some even came up with theories about why he hid his face

When u know u shouldn't be doing this but don't want to be the odd one.. u hide ur face @ImRo45 ???????? https://t.co/4Tj3jJVZ6p — Zeeshan (@zshan34) February 1, 2020

The Indian cricket team is currently in New Zealand for a full tour of the country. The final T20I will be played on February 2 in Mount Maunganui.

What do you think of Yuzvendra Chahal's dance routine? Let us know using the comments section.