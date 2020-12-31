YouTuber Puts Brand New PlayStation 5 Through Shredder

A YouTuber puts a brand new PS5 through the shredder.

While many gamers are still waiting to get their hands on Sony's latest gaming console - the PlayStation 5 - one YouTuber apparently had no qualms putting his through an industrial shredder. A YouTube account by the name of Captain Crunch Experiments recently left people shocked and dismayed with a video that shows a PS5 being destroyed by an industrial shredder. This even as high demand for the gaming console, coupled with scalpers buying available stock quickly, has ensured that people across the world are having difficulty buying the PS5.

Captain Crunch's viral video shows him shredding the console as an "experiment".

"In this video I'm shredding and destroying the all new Sony Playstation 5 , the ps5 controller , the power cables , books and also shredding the boxes it comes in. So you can see what's inside a PlayStation 5," he wrote while sharing the video.

The video, which has been viewed lakhs of times on YouTube, left many viewers angry.

"I've got a PS5 but this makes me angry that someone could have played it instead of just shredding it," wrote one commenter.

The PS5 has not yet been released in India. Globally, its scarcity has been attributed to "scalper bot" software that resellers use to snatch up products online and relist them moments later at significant mark-ups on eBay and Amazon Marketplace, according to a Reuters report.