'You Know You Are Getting Old When...': What Smriti Irani Said In Her Latest Instagram Post

All of us are well-aware of signs of ageing. Bones tend to shrink in size and density, metabolism tends to slow down and other hormonal changes start taking over. However, Union minister Smriti Irani has something else to add to this list. According to her, it is the simple pleasure of choosing to run errands at home over 'hobnobbing with the holiday hailers'.

The Minister for Women and Child Development took to her official Instagram to share a picture of herself at a departmental store, probably shopping. She is pictured wearing a face mask and a shawl. The minister captioned the post as, "You know you are getting old when running errands is preferred over hobnobbing with the holiday hailers." She also added a hashtag 'life of a wife'.

The photograph was posted 14 hours ago and since being shared, it has over 28,000 likes.

Film Producer Ekta Kapoor commented on the post and said, "My frn is looking pretty with a mask."

"Good to see politicians like you. This is something that is lacking in indian politics," another person added.

"You are a rockstar," commented a third user.

A user remarked, "Superb ... but does other customers know this simple lady one of the most famous ministers of India ?"

"Good to know there are others too.. while others run to designers shops and I prefer super markets on my trips to abroad too," added another person.

Another person said, "Awwwwwwww you still run errands...your the only actor n politician so grounded n down to earth ..inspiration."

Mrs Irani keeps her social media followers updated with stories and posts featuring slices of her daily life and the time she spends with the family. A few weeks ago, she shared an Instagram story featuring her latest indulgence that she cooked herself. In the picture, Mrs Irani could be seen in the kitchen, making choorma ladoos.

