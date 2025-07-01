"You Don't Have To Struggle": Australian Woman Calls Out Foreigners For Being "Stingy" In India

India has become a popular destination for foreign vloggers, who visit the country to explore its vibrant culture, rich heritage, and diverse landscapes. These travel vloggers document their experiences and unique encounters, offering global audiences a glimpse into the beauty and complexity of India. One such content creator is an Australian woman who has been living in India for quite some time. Bree Steele, a podcast producer, has sparked a discussion online with her latest video criticising foreigners for being "stingy" when they come to India.

"I have seen so many people come to India with high-paying jobs who won't spend a dime. They'll barter over tiny amounts of money. They would stay in hostels, where they usually stay in hotels, and they'll take like a 17-hour train ride where they could easily fly, and they would if they were in any other country," Ms Steele says in the clip, adding that they do all this to get an "aunthentic experience". However, the podcaster refuted this, saying that India is much more than this. "It is a huge country with so many different cultures, and there's so much luxury here, and there are so many middle-of-the-range great hotels here. You don't have to suffer to come to India," she continues.

Further, in the video, Ms Steele goes on to praise India. It is much more than the slums and the heavy-duty trains and cheap food that's going to make you sick, she says. "You could eat like a king or a queen here. It's very misunderstood and I think we need to change this," she concludes.

Separately, in the caption of the post, Ms Steele wrote, "Why do people from the west come to India and insist on travelling in the cheapest and most brutal way possible?"

"You don't have to struggle to come to India! Whether you're a solo traveller, a backpacker, travelling with family or somewhere in between, there is something for you here!!! India has so many different cultures and ways of living!" she said.

Since being shared, Ms Steele's video has struck a chord with social media users.

Reacting to it, one user wrote, "I have seen vlogers travel in general trains i haven't been in one ever in my life last time i was in a non ac sleeper was in 2008. Its like for few extra rupees you can stay an travel with ease but they choose the hard way and then cry about it."

"Even locals don't do train rides for 17 hours lmfao. If you're going to a country like India you need to be spending that $$ on the luxury things. I can be cheap as shit in my own country," commented another.

"People who travel like that and post about it do it for views. It is racism, and it is rage bait. They know it makes people angry, and they know it's engagement. This content makes people ignore travelers who come to India with good intentions and with money to spend," said a third user.

"Absolutely, I live in Europe and have travelled to half of the world but India still is the most diverse nation I've ever seen. Most of the people in west view India as one nation, speaking one language, having one religion but India is not just a nation, it's a subcontinent, it's a union of states with every state having their own language and culture and history. And we are proud of it all. India is like a treasure hunt and if you are here to find only shit then you'd find it, and if you're here to find spirituality and cultural richness, and actual 5 star experience you'd find it too but it comes with a price. If you can't afford that price then youre the poor one not India," wrote another.