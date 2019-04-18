Yoga With Lemurs? 'Lemoga' Is A Health Trend That Netizens Find Adorable

Over the years we have seen many unusual yoga trends - from goat yoga to dog yoga or tantrum yoga. But is this latest trend by far the cutest? A luxury hotel in UK's Lake District is offering guests the chance to practice 'lemoga' - or yoga with lemurs. The Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa in Cumbria has introduced the hilarious new fitness activity as part of their "Meet the Wildlife" wellness programme, reports The Sun. The Madagascan animals are from the Lake District Wildlife Park, located next to the hotel, and join guests for the full yoga session.

According to Richard Robinson, manager of the adjoining Lake District Wildlife Park, the playful animals make ideal yoga partners. He tells the Guardian: "When you watch lemurs they do some form of the poses naturally - that typical pose warming their bellies in the sunshine. It seemed to be a really good combination to encourage people to have a go and spend time with a lemur."

Carolyn Graves, the owner of Armathwaite Hall, also adds that these lemoga classes help guests relieve stress. "Lemoga offers our guests the chance to feel at one with nature, at the same time joining in with the lemurs' playtime," she says.

The lemur yoga trend has become a huge hit online, with many netizens calling it "adorable".

"Sign me up! I love the bit where it suggests lemurs are natural yogis," writes one person on Twitter. "This is so sweet," says another.

