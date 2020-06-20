International Yoga Day 2020: Learn 5 Yoga Poses With The Help Of These Easy Video Tutorials

International Day of Yoga: Here are some yoga poses you can try on Yoga Day 2020.

With International Day of Yoga just around the corner, now is the best time to start your yoga journey by learning a few simple poses. Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to highlight the importance of yoga and the role it can play in overall fitness and health. This year, Yoga Day will be celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic. In keeping with that, the theme for this year's International Yoga Day on June 21 is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family."

"Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family," the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

But don't let staying in get in the way of practicing yoga. Learn some yoga poses from these yoga videos that are going viral on social media to kickstart your journey on a path to better health.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar, which literally means salutations to the sun, is a sequence of postures in yoga. Surya Namaskar is an ancient yoga technique that is traditionally performed in the morning. On Friday, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, shared a video that shows him performing Surya Namaskar. "Each pose is an exercise in mindfulness, requiring me to be present in the moment - each pose flows into another, each moment into another," he wrote while sharing the video.

I start my day with Surya Namaskars - Salutations to the Sun, the eternal source of light and energy. ☀️



Each pose is an exercise in mindfulness, requiring me to be present in the moment - each pose flows into another, each moment into another.

Tadasana

Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has shared a video explaining the correct way to perform the Tadasana or the Mountain pose. "This simple pose is very helpful in posture correction and strengthening your thighs, knees & heels!" he wrote while sharing the animated tutorial.

Students, pledge for a #HealthierMe on this International Day of Yoga 2020!

Try “Tadasana” as this simple pose is very helpful in posture correction and strengthening your thighs, knees & heels!

Share a picture of you attempting this powerful yet easy asana.

Padma Mayurasana

Also known as Lotus in Peacock pose, Padma Mayurasana is one of the more advanced yoga aasan that aids better digestion and metabolism. Learn how to do it with the help of this video from Rajasthan Police, who write that it helps removes toxins from the blood and is recommended for diabetes patients.

Our Police personnel are committed to keeping themselves fit by practising Yoga.



Let's watch a small video of Hanuvant Singh Inspector @UdaipurPolice practice PadmaMayur Aasan



Benefits

????Removes toxins from the blood

Benefits
????Removes toxins from the blood
????Good for all diabetic patients

Trikonasana

In the lead-up to Yoga Day, nutrition and exercise science expert Rujuta Diwekar also shared a series of videos explaining how to do some beneficial yoga poses. In this video, she teaches Trikonasana and Parshavkonasana - poses that not only help with issues like bloating and back pain but also get rid of cellulite.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana or the Cobra pose is so named because it resembles a snake with its hood raised. Bhujangasana tones and strengthens the body, and also improves blood circulation, among several other benefits. Here's how you can do it:

#Day84 Bhujangasana strengthens the spine! Stretches chest, shoulder, abdomen, opens the heart & lungs! Traditional texts say this pose increases body heat,destroys disease & awakens kundalini! Courtesy Yoga teacher @sunainarekhi Ji! Stay isolated,stay healthy #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/PM53YICzUw — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) June 17, 2020

