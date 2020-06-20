World yoga Day 2020: UGC has released guidelines for yoga day celebrations

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines for celebration of International Yoga Day 2020. The Yoga Day celebrations, as per UGC, have to be in accordance with the social-distancing protocol. Hence, UGC has asked universities and colleges to encourage students and faculty members to perform 'Yoga at home and Yoga with family'.

UGC has suggested that activities for Yoga Day could be facilitated through social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. These platforms can also be used to upload videos online.

Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) can issue internal guidelines about using online platforms for activities like lectures, workshops, and online training sessions.

UGC says that institutes may also be encouraged to use Diksha Platform as a dedicated Yoga Channel.

Institutes can also join Common Yoga Protocol Drill (CYD) on Yoga Day (June 21) at 7 am. The drill is a 45 minutes' Yoga Protocol developed by Yoga experts. The details on the drill will be available on Ayush Ministry's social media platforms.

Universities and colleges have also been asked to share participatory videos in a template available on the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).

The first Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015 after its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.