  • Home
  • Education
  • 'Yoga At Home And Yoga With Family': UGC Recommendation For Universities, Colleges

'Yoga At Home And Yoga With Family': UGC Recommendation For Universities, Colleges

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines for celebration of International Yoga Day 2020.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 11:53 am IST

RELATED NEWS

OBC Quota In Medical Seats Only In central Institutions: Government Informs High Court
Maharashtra Makes Final Year Exams Optional, Decision On Professional Courses Soon
"Postpone JEE, NEET If You Are Committed To Students' Health": Response To Education Minister
Rajasthan To Set Up Smart Classrooms In Government Schools
Plea In Supreme Court Seeking Uniform Education System With Common Syllabus
CBSE, Fit India Plan Live Session With Shilpa Shetty For Students On Yoga Day
'Yoga At Home And Yoga With Family': UGC Recommendation For Universities, Colleges
World yoga Day 2020: UGC has released guidelines for yoga day celebrations
New Delhi:

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines for celebration of International Yoga Day 2020. The Yoga Day celebrations, as per UGC, have to be in accordance with the social-distancing protocol. Hence, UGC has asked universities and colleges to encourage students and faculty members to perform 'Yoga at home and Yoga with family'.

UGC has suggested that activities for Yoga Day could be facilitated through social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. These platforms can also be used to upload videos online.

Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) can issue internal guidelines about using online platforms for activities like lectures, workshops, and online training sessions.

UGC says that institutes may also be encouraged to use Diksha Platform as a dedicated Yoga Channel.

Institutes can also join Common Yoga Protocol Drill (CYD) on Yoga Day (June 21) at 7 am. The drill is a 45 minutes' Yoga Protocol developed by Yoga experts. The details on the drill will be available on Ayush Ministry's social media platforms.

Universities and colleges have also been asked to share participatory videos in a template available on the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).

The first Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015 after its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Click here for more Education News
University Grant Commission Yoga Day International Yoga Day University Grants Commission (UGC World Yoga Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE Exams Rescheduled To August 1; Correction Window From June 22 To June 25
COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE Exams Rescheduled To August 1; Correction Window From June 22 To June 25
Christ University Asks Applicants To Be Wary OF Admission Fraud
Christ University Asks Applicants To Be Wary OF Admission Fraud
Lucknow University Releases Revised Dates For UG, PG Exams
Lucknow University Releases Revised Dates For UG, PG Exams
NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) Result Expected Next Week
Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) Result Expected Next Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................