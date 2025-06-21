Yoga Day 2025: Get Started With These 5 Beginner-Friendly Yoga Poses

International Yoga Day is an annual event which celebrates the ancient Indian practice globally. Every year on June 21, Yoga Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of yoga in promoting overall health.

Yoga for beginners: How to get started

Starting yoga is just as simple as starting your daily routine. It does not require a fancy mat, a wellness retreat, or perfect poses. It requires people to be consistent. To help you get started, here are some beginner-friendly yoga poses:

1. Tadasana (Mountain pose)

This pose teaches you proper body alignment and body awareness. It is also grounding and centring, making it perfect for beginning and ending the practice.

2. Vrikshasana (Tree pose)

This pose balances your body and strengthens your legs. It is also necessary for your mind to calm it down.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

This pose allows your body to integrate the benefits of practice while training your mind to be still present. It opens the chest and shoulders and strengthens the back.

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

This backbend strengthens the glutes and hamstrings while gently opening the chest and improving posture.

5. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog)

This pose strengthens arms, shoulders, and legs while stretching the entire back of the body. It energizes and appears in most yoga practices.

Tips to stay consistent:

You can start by committing just 10 minutes and then making it a part of your daily routine. Slowly and steadily increase the duration and track your progress.

To prevent yourself from boredom, you can also check different online videos and try different styles, making it more engaging for you.

Begin with a few simple movements, listen to your body, and trust the process.

Yoga has something for everyone; you need to start this journey of inner exploration.

This International Yoga Day begin your journey to a healthier tomorrow.

(Arpan Kushwaha ia a Yoga expert at Cult)

