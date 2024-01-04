'Ye Thand Hai Prachand': Bike Rider's Poem Based On Piyush Mishra Song Goes Viral

The video has become very popular on social media.

A viral video featuring a bike rider singing a parody of a song originally written and sung by the popular actor and lyricist Piyush Mishra is making waves across various social media platforms. From YouTube to Instagram, the video has garnered widespread attention, mirroring the success of the original song. The unique twist of the rider's lyrics, complemented by the winter weather, adds an extra layer of charm to the already popular video.



Watch the video here:



The video has garnered more than 500,000 views on Instagram, and numerous users have posted comments on the video.

"Hats off to the song maker," commented a user.

"Wow, nice voice," wrote another user.



The video uses the melody and rhythm of a famous song called "Aarambh Hai Prachand" by Piyush Mishra. This song was part of the soundtrack for the movie "Gulaal," released in 2009. Mishra wrote, composed, and sang the song himself.

The song is a powerful anthem about the strength of beginnings. It starts with a simple yet moving melody that builds up to a strong emotional climax. The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery and metaphors, expressing the potential for change and transformation.

"Aarambh Hai Prachand" quickly became a popular hit and has been used in various settings like political rallies, sports events, and weddings. The song is praised for its hopeful and inspiring message, contributing to Piyush Mishra's reputation as one of India's most talented and versatile artists.