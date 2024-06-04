X User's Post Celebrating His Younger Sister's Internship Milestone Warms Hearts Online

The post has accumulated more than 54,000 views and several reactions.

The bond between siblings is like no other - a unique connection that involves countless shared memories, laughter, and support. Through thick and thin, siblings stand by each other, offering a comforting presence in times of joy and solace in moments of challenge. Now, in a wholesome post on X (formerly Twitter), an elder brother expressed pride and joy as his younger sister began her internship as a Software Development Engineer (SDE) at Barclays. In his post, X user Ankit Singh highlighted his pride for his younger sibling and his deep gratitude towards his parents.

"Today is a very special day for me. Meri choti behen started her internship as a SDE @Barclays. I can't even put into words how proud and happy I am as her Bhaiya," Mr Singh wrote while sharing a screenshot of a conversation between him and his sister.

Take a look below:

Today is a very special day for me!🥹



Meri choti behen started her internship as a SDE @Barclays.



I can't even put into words how proud and happy I am as her Bhaiya 🥰🤌🏻✨



I'm so thankful to God for this happiness🙇🏻‍♂️



Samay kitne jaldi beet gaya ... Soon, she'll be earning her… pic.twitter.com/9pg6ayPhHT — Ankit Singh (@aksingh_2000) June 3, 2024

Mr Singh went on to thank god for this moment and reminisced about how quickly time had passed. "I'm so thankful to God for this happiness. Samay kitne jaldi beet gaya (time passed so quickly)... Soon, she'll be earning her first paycheck!" he wrote.

"Credit goes to Mummy and Papa who worked hard day and night so both of us could study engineering and achieve our dreams. It's high time to tell dad, 'Papa, abse aapke bacche sambhaal lenge' (Dad, your children will handle now). Striving hard for it," Mr Singh continued. "I'm sharing this to show that there's always hope, even in tough times, and hard work pays off. I'm sure you'll reach your goals soon too!" he wrote.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover Visits New York's Times Square, Shares Pic With Witty Caption

Mr Singh shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 54,000 views and several reactions.

"Seeing your younger sibling's achievements is one of the best feeling. Congratulations to you and your sister," wrote one user. "This is a dream of an elder sibling. Many congratulations," said another.

"So happy reading this .... congrats bhai .... wish her the best future ahead," commented a third. "This is proof that hard work pays off, even in tough times," expressed a fourth.

"Wishing good luck for her..You both shine and rise higher," said one user. "Congratulations bhai, the best feeling in the world is seeing our younger sister succeed," added another.