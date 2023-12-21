WWE Star Hulk Hogan Gets Baptized At Age 70: 'Total Surrender To Jesus'

Hulk Hogan has achieved superstar status in the world of professional wrestling.

At 70, former WWE star Hulk Hogan isn't slowing down, but he's certainly taken a surprising leap into the baptismal waters. He recently revealed on Instagram that he got baptized, calling it the "greatest day of my life."

Mr Hogan shared a video of the ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. Dressed in all white, with his signature bandana and a chunky silver cross necklace, he beamed as he emerged from the water and embraced the pastor.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment, only love!" he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

With millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes, the video and images shared in the Instagram post have become a viral sensation on the internet.

Fans and followers of the superstar expressed their thoughts by leaving numerous comments on the post.

"So powerful! Praise God! Welcome to the family of God! Bless you and your family, in Jesus name," commented a user.

"Congratulations!!! Welcome to the Kingdom!!! Those are going to be some fire sermons when God releases you to preach," wrote another user.

"I am so glad you truly found Jesus. We will all bend a knee and answer to our Creator, the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is the way, the truth, and the life," commented a third user.