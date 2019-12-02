Wrestler-Turned-Politician Babita Phogat Marries Vivek Suhag. See Pics

A picture shared on Instagram by Geeta Phogat shows Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag.

Wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat married fellow-wrestler Vivek Suhag in a traditional ceremony on Sunday, December 1. The 30-year-old looked lovely in a bridal red lehenga, pictures shared on Instagram by her family show. The groom wore a cream and golden outfit.

Babita Phogat's elder sister, Geeta Phogat, shared two photos from the wedding on Instagram. "Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you," she wrote, tagging Vivek Suhag and Babita Phogat.

She followed up the first picture with a second one showing the Phogat family together.

Meanwhile, Babita Phogat's younger sisters, Ritu and Sangeeta, also shared photos of the festivities. Sangeeta shared a pic of herself with the bride and captioned it: "Happy marriage life @babitaphogatofficial." She also credited designer Sabyasachi for the outfit.

Babita Phogat's red lehenga is similar to the Sabyasachi creation that actress Priyanka Chopra wore for her wedding last year.

Ritu Phogat, meanwhile, shared a beautiful shot of the Phogat sisters together on Instagram. "Jiju you are one lucky guy," she quipped, tagging Vivek Suhag.

Babita Phogat had earlier delighted her Instagram followers with photos from her mehendi ceremony.

Babita Phogat had joined the BJP with her father in August ahead of the assembly polls in Haryana.