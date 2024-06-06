Would You Dare? Chinese Burger Packed With Insects Takes The Internet By Storm

This video reflects a broader trend of pushing culinary boundaries online.

The internet's love affair with strange foods continues, with YouTubers and social media users constantly pushing the boundaries of culinary curiosity. However, a recent video featuring a Chinese man enjoying a burger overflowing with insects has gone viral for a different reason, sparking a heated debate online.

While bizarre food challenges are nothing new, this particular burger has captured viewers' attention. Reactions range from sheer fascination to utter disgust, with many questioning the taste and even the ethics of such a meal.

"Who all is getting vomited after seeing this? Please like it," commented a user.

"I don't know why, when humans have so many natural foods to eat, they eat insects and animals," wrote another user.

"That is the most disgusting sandwich I have ever seen," commented a third user.

This video may soon lose its bizarre appeal as mealworms are poised to enter the global culinary scene. Following approval by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) in 2021, these yellow grubs can now be utilised whole and dried in various dishes, including curries, and can also be ground into flour for making biscuits, pasta, and bread. Despite being called "worms," mealworms are actually beetle larvae and are already utilised in Europe as an ingredient in pet food.

Rich in protein, fat, and fibre, they are likely to be the first of many insects to feature on Europe's plates in the coming years.

Mealworms were the first insect that the EU agency assessed under a "novel food" regulation that came into effect in 2018, triggering a flood of similar applications.