World's Most Trafficked Mammal Rescued In Jharkhand. Watch

A pangolin was rescued by the forest department in Jharkhand.

An endangered pangolin was rescued by the forest department in Jharkhand on Saturday. The scaly anteater, believed to be the most illegally traded animal in the world, was captured by villagers of the Rangachapd village, who found it in a field. A video of the pangolin was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter and shows the animal being held by a local to prevent its escape.

According to United News of India, the pangolin was caught after being found by villagers in a field. A team from the local police station reached the spot after getting to know about the incident.

Mr Nanda, while sharing the video, said that the pangolin looked stressed and criticised the filming of the rescue. In the video, a local can be seen holding the pangolin's tail as a crowd gathered around watches.

"This animal is severely stressed. But all rescues are to be videographed before shifting them to safety. The times we live," wrote the IFS officer.

The most trafficked mammal, next only to humans is rescued at Jamtara district of Jharkhand.



This animal is severely stressed. But all rescues are to be videographed before shifting them to safety. The times we live???? pic.twitter.com/stCfsBNc3w — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 20, 2020

Pangolins are scale-covered mammals native to parts of Africa and Asia. Believed to be the most trafficked mammal in the world, they are traded for their scales, which are used in traditional medicines, while their meat is also prized.

According to United News of India, Divisional Forest Officer Sushil Soren said the pangolin in Jharkhand had been rescued by the forest department and would be released into the forest areas of Kundhit.