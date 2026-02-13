World Radio Day 2026: History, Significance And Theme Of The Day

World Radio Day is being celebrated around the world, reminding people why radio still matters in everyday life. The global event is observed every year on February 13. The day is meant to highlight the importance of radio as a trusted source of information, entertainment, and connection for communities everywhere.

The theme for World Radio Day 2026 is "Radio and Artificial Intelligence: AI is a tool, not a voice." This theme highlights that technology, especially artificial intelligence, can enhance the work of radio if used correctly and responsibly.

It also highlights that trust cannot be built solely on technology. Trust is built by radio broadcasters, and this day honours them for the information they deliver, the voices they provide a platform for, and the stories they tell.

World Radio Day also recognises that radio has played a strong role in society for over a century. For this long time, radio has provided news, entertained people, and connected communities around the world. It is still considered an important and trusted medium.

Origin Of This Day

This special day was initiated at the 36th General Conference of UNESCO in 2011. It was subsequently approved at the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, and has been celebrated as an official international day ever since.

World Radio Day also commemorates the establishment of United Nations Radio in 1946. This radio service began broadcasting shortly after World War II and represents an early vision for worldwide communication and information sharing.