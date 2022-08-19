World Photography Day 2022: Here Are Some Wishes, Quotes To Mark The Day

The first permanent photo of an object was captured in 1826. (Representational)

They say "a picture is worth a thousand words" and most of us will agree with this. World Photography Day, which is celebrated on August 19, also celebrates this sentiment.

The day focuses on the art, craft and science of photography while also celebrating the way a picture captures the essence, emotion and mood of a moment in time.

Did you know the first camera was invented in the 11th century? The Iraqi invention was called the camera obscura, which was the pin-hole camera. It could only project an image. It was only in the 1880s that Kodak eventually came up with consumer-based cameras in the market.

The first permanent photo of an object was captured by French Joseph Nicephore Niepce in 1826.

Here are some World Photography Day quotes, wishes, and messages to mark the day

Photography is something that embraces reality in such a subtle way that it actually becomes something more than a reality. Happy World Photography Day to you!

On the occasion of World Photography Day, let us transform this hobby of taking pictures into a passion for taking photographs. Have a great day.

You have to click thousands of bad pictures to finally click a good one. Happy World Photography Day to you my dear.

A photograph has the power to explain what even words fail to explain. Have a wonderful World Photography Day.

Photographs can capture even the most beautiful moments.