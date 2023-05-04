World Password Day: Nagaland Minister Shares Hilarious Meme With Safety Message

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is famous for his interesting tweets.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along often shares interesting post on his social media handles that are liked by thousands of users. He also gives important life lessons and posts videos on scenic places from his home state that go viral in no time. Continuing with the tradition, Mr Along shared a hilarious meme on World Password Day, which is celebrated on the first Thursday of May. The meme features actor Akshay Kumar and the caption delivers an important safety message.

"This #WorldPasswordDay, make sure you aren't putting your "GirlfriendName123@" as password. If yes change it today. Keep Your Password Safe," Mr Along said in his tweet posted on Thursday.

Within few hours, it received 25,000 views and over 800 likes. His followers were in splits and responded with hilarious memes of their own.

"Best password will be Password@alongwithtemjenimna," commented one user. "I don't have any secrets. If someone gets my password, he/she will run away quickly because it's gonna be boring whereas what's on my mind might be more surprising and exciting," tweeted another.

"Also please suggest what should be the password of those who have more than one GFs," a third user said on Twitter.

Some users also shared memes:

Not everything is planned

Source : Venus pic.twitter.com/XPS13mk4GQ — Saurabh Lakshmanpuri (@SaurabhLakhnavi) May 4, 2023

According to Ireland-based NI Cyber Security Centre, World Password Day provides a timely reminder for all internet users to evaluate their passwords.

The agency advises users to create strong passwords and not use a single one on multiple accounts as a cybercriminal will be able to access all of them by cracking just one password.

World Password Day was created by Intel in 2013 to raise awareness about the role strong passwords play in securing people's digital lives.