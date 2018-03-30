World Idli Day 2018: Here's The Intriguing Story Behind This Delicious Day

Did you know March 30 is celebrated as World Idli Day?

Offbeat | | Updated: March 30, 2018 14:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
World Idli Day 2018: Here's The Intriguing Story Behind This Delicious Day

World Idli Day is celebrated on March 30 each year

New Delhi:  For the last three years, March 30 has been celebrated as World Idli Day. The delicious south Indian steamed rice cake is often eaten for breakfast along with piping hot sambhar and a variety of tasty chutneys.  And while some would say that every day should be World Idli Day (okay, it's us, we would say it), Twitterati were mostly surprised when the hashtag #WorldIdliDay started trending. In fact, it has been among the top three Twitter trends in India all day. World Idli Day for the win! 

According to The Daily Pioneer, World Idli Day is the brainchild of Eniyavan, a popular idli-only caterer from Chennai. The Hindu Business Line reports that in 2015, he made a staggering 1,328 varieties of idlis to institute and commemorate this day. There was even a giant 44-kilogram idli that was cut by a top bureaucrat to seal the deal and declare March 30 as World Idli Day forevermore. 

Twitterati were quick to declare their love for the humble idli, with many even sharing recommendations for where to get the best idlis in their cities (after all, sharing is caring). And because we absolutely love idlis, we even trawled through Twitter to find you the best tweets on World Idli Day.

Here are the top 15 tweets on World Idli Day:
             

Comments
In conclusion, we'd like to reiterate that in our humble opinion... every day should be World Idli Day!
 

Love idlis? Share your favourite place to eat idlis in your city in the comments section below!

Click for more trending news


Trending

Idliworld Idli day

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesDiabetesHIV & AIDSPNR StatusCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train StatusISROGSAT 6A

................................ Advertisement ................................