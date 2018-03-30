World Idli Day 2018: Here's The Intriguing Story Behind This Delicious Day

World's best breakfast also has a day assigned to it :) #WorldIdliDay This certainly brings a smile on everyone's face. pic.twitter.com/mcewKAOROl — Harpal Singh Sokhi (@harpalsokhi) March 30, 2018

Wow... we have days to celebrate our Food as well Happie #WorldIdliDay Folks Though I celebrate and Cherish my Food everyday. Yummmmm Idli's it's your day today. to our Food and Indian Cuisine #Vegetarian#Idli#SouthIndianFood#FryYay#FridayFeeling#FoodFridaypic.twitter.com/Yn974CcWue — Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) March 30, 2018

Wow! Shame on me for being a Malayalee and not knowing about the #WorldIdliDay To atone for this I shall have idlis for lunch today. Let me check on #WorldSambarDay and #WorldDosaDay as well... — Manoj Nair (@manojnairtweets) March 30, 2018

Seeing all these photos of Idlis on Twitter, I am ready for another breakfast. Shame on me that being a South Indian myself I didn't know today is #worldidliday !! I just had kachoris! — ASISH (@asishkumar208) March 30, 2018

What a coincidence to find this on my breakfast table on #WorldIdliDaypic.twitter.com/XVTLo8sTTd — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) Today is #WorldIdliDay in honour of my favourite daily breakfast food! Began my day in Thiruvananthapuram as usual with idlis. Always marvel at the ancient geniuses who invented this greatest of all foods.... pic.twitter.com/ciUTBd9CET — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 30, 2018

Today is #worldidliday.

*Some say that it was the Saurashtrian textile merchants who 1st introduced idli or Iddada...to S India during 10th century AD.

*Culinary historian KT Achayya claims that idli had its origins in Indonesia, where steamed food was quite popular... pic.twitter.com/unp38dkzLZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 30, 2018

Today is #WorldIdliDay .

The dish is first mentioned in a 10th century Kannada text but could actually have been invented much earlier by Indonesian chefs under the Chola empire. pic.twitter.com/hyOsDdG2hu — Geeta sharma (@BeingGeetaS) March 30, 2018

#WorldIdliDay , At our home in #Coimbtore Tamil Nadu , idili is served in traditional with three types of chutnies, sambar & chutnies on a fresh Banana leaf , Really miss it !! pic.twitter.com/XKPM2VZWEU — Sheikh Khalid Jehangir (@sheikhkhalid) March 30, 2018

World Idli Day - 30th March

Every day is a festival in some part of the world or some day to celebrate our love for something. And when it comes to #Food, our #Love increases in so many levels that its often hard to define. Hyderabadis, let's celebrate #WorldIdliDay in #Hyderabadpic.twitter.com/AGldLAeiYV — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) March 30, 2018

There is always room for an extra idli. Idli is nice. Idli is delectable.

Let's eat idli and be at peace. #WorldIdliDay — Anushka Pandey (@anushkaapandey) March 30, 2018

Got to know from @smitaprakash that today is #WorldIdliday! Here goes my favorite Idli from old Bangalore's iconic Brahmins Cafe. A little thread about this anytime-comfort food. pic.twitter.com/BLtyz7YEmO — (@veejaysai) March 30, 2018

#WorldIdliDay Raghavendra Stores, Malleshwaram. Will do anything to get my hands on these right now! pic.twitter.com/SwTFyZ5qD2 — Sindhu Chandra (@sindhukc) March 30, 2018

If you haven't had the masala idli at Chidambaram's in Khanna Market in Delhi, you haven't lived. #WorldIdliDaypic.twitter.com/lLgSXxd66A — Raheel Khursheed (@Raheelk) March 30, 2018

Every day should be #WorldIdliDay — Sundar Raman (@ramansundar) March 30, 2018