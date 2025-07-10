Name - Abhilasha Kumari, Photo - Nitish Kumar's: A Curious Voter ID In Bihar

Name: Abhilasha Kumari, Photo - A candid picture of Nitish Kumar - this curious mix-up was seen on a 30-year-old woman's voter ID in Bihar.

This mix-up happened after the woman asked the concerned authorities to correct the address on her card. They corrected that, replacing the earlier mistake with a new one.

Abhilasha Kumari - from Madhepura municipal council in Bihar - received her revised voter ID card recently. The name and other details on the card were correct, but the photo was of the Bihar Chief Minister.

"I had applied for a correction on my voter ID card, but when I received it through the post office," said Ms Kumar.

Chandan Kumar, her husband, accused the agency responsible for the mistake of negligence and said that the photo of the Chief Minister of a state appearing on the card of a woman is a big lapse.

"Everything was fine on the card, but the photo was of Nitish Kumar ji. This reflects the negligence on the government's part," said Chandan Kumar.

"It's a serious lapse. Such a mistake reflects the negligence of the agency or employee preparing the voter ID. He has demanded an investigation so that such a mistake does not happen in the future," said Mr Kumar.

He also questioned the choice of the particular photo of Nitish Kumar. In the photo, he was appearing to shield his eyes from the sun.

"They have made a joke of the process," he said.

The couple also claimed that when they went to the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) regarding this irregularity, they were allegedly asked not to tell this to anyone.

Meanwhile, the mistake has given political parties to attack the ruling party in Bihar, which is preparing for the upcoming assembly elections.

Accusing the Nitish Kumar-led government of "serious administrative negligence", the Trinamool Congress posted on X: "A shocking and shameful incident has surfaced from Bihar where a woman's voter ID card in Madhepura district features the face of CM Nitish Kumar instead of her photograph".

"Reports of similar bizarre, erroneous voter IDs are pouring in from across states," the party claimed.

As per reports, a probe has been ordered in the case and the responsible BLO given a week's time to provide an explanation.

With inputs from Vijay Kumar