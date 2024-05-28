On Hunger Day, Industry Leaders Say Need To Address 'Glaring Problem' Of Hunger

Despite significant advances in technology, hunger remains a grave issue.

World Hunger Day, observed annually on May 28, serves as a poignant reminder of the persistent issue of hunger and the urgent need to address it globally. Started by The Hunger Project in 2011, the day aims to raise awareness and advocate for sustainable solutions to end hunger. Despite significant advances in technology and agriculture, hunger remains a grave issue. According to the United Nations, nearly 690 million people were undernourished in 2019, a number that has only grown due to the COVID-19.

Hunger not only leads to severe health problems but also stifles economic growth, perpetuates poverty and limits educational attainment, creating a vicious cycle that is hard to break.

On World Hunger Day 2024, Many people have expressed concerns and emphasised on the need to address hunger issues.

"In our world of incredible progress, hunger persists as a glaring problem. Despite producing enough food for all, 10% of the global population suffers from hunger, while 40% of food in wealthy countries goes to waste. Conflict zones face the worst, where delivering aid is often impossible," said MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.

The challenge is such that the sustainable development goal set by the UN to end hunger from the world by 2030 seems daunting, he added.

"To tackle hunger, we need everyone on board - governments, communities and individuals - to share resources fairly and adopt sustainable practices. It's a simple truth: to end hunger, we must all work together," said Mr Ahammed.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, the Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries Limited also echoed similar sentiments.

"There are millions of underprivileged sections of the society across the globe who are reminded of the difficulties they face in providing adequate nutrition for their families. The world community must therefore join hands and find solutions to these challenges that would ensure access means to provide nourishment for them. Owing to this year's theme 'Thriving mothers. Thriving world', which highlights the importance of maternal health to food security and sustainable development, it is important that individuals, corporates and communities should take proactive steps through advocating for policies that promote both food security and good maternal health," he said.

World Hunger Day is a call to action for everyone - from policymakers to individuals - to contribute to ending hunger. The challenge is monumental, particularly in the face of climate change, but with concerted effort, innovation and compassion, it is possible to create a world where no one goes hungry.