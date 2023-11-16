Anand Mahindra Thanks 'Dr Shami' For Sound Sleep After His Match-Winning Heroics

Shami finished with supreme figures of 7/57, making him the tournament's highest wicket-taker

The Indian cricket team registered a thrilling 70-run victory over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, leaving Indians overjoyed. Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer, followed by Mohammed Shami's lethal seven-wicket haul powered India to the final of the ICC World Cup 2023. Needless to say, Shami clearly stole the show by clinching important wickets at a crucial time, that has now become the talking point on social media.

Many thanked the pacer for propelling India towards victory and giving them a stress-free night, while others celebrated his match-winning heroics with memes. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra too couldn't resist and showered praises on the fast bowler in his own witty style. He thanked ''Dr. Shami'' for lowering the nation's blood pressure levels with his lethal performance.

''If there was a way to measure the Blood Pressure of a nation, it probably spiked when Mitchell was promising to be a Marvel Hero But thank you Dr.Shami, for the BP medicine. We will sleep soundly tonight,'' he wrote on X.

If there was a way to measure the Blood Pressure of a nation, it probably spiked when Mitchell was promising to be a Marvel Hero But thank you Dr.Shami, for the BP medicine. We will sleep soundly tonight…🙏🏽💪🏽🇮🇳 #CongratulationsIndiapic.twitter.com/deoqVJMji8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2023

Other users also resonated with his thoughts and posted a variety of comments in response. One user wrote, ''Dr. Shami certainly delivered the perfect prescription for our collective high BP with that performance! Seems like he kept the Marvel heroics just for the pitch. Sweet dreams to the nation tonight!''

Another wrote,'' Mitchell's heroic claim may have spiked the nation's collective BP, but Dr.Shami's assurance is the perfect balm.''

A third wrote, ''Congrats to India for the BP medicine! Hoping for more advancements in healthcare.'' A fourth added, ''You also need to give credit to Dr. Jadeja. Wherever there was a Catch, Dr. Jadeja was beneath the ball.''

Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj got one wicket each. Shami was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his dream spell. He also etched his name in the history books by achieving the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in World Cup history.