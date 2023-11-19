World Cup 2023 Final: Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is Not Watching India Vs Australia Match

The high-voltage grand finale clash is being witnessed by lakhs of fans at Narendra Modi Stadium

Excitement is at its peak as the ICC Cricket World Cup final is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co are going ahead with the same team which featured against New Zealand in the semi-final. The high-voltage grand finale clash is being witnessed by lakhs of fans at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, millions of Indians are glued to their TV screens and phones, and cheering for Team India.

However, industrialist Anand Mahindra declared on social media that he was not planning on watching the match. He said that this act would be his "service to the nation". Further, the businessman said he would be donning his India jersey and secluding himself in a hermetically sealed chamber, awaiting updates on the game's outcome.

He wrote, ''No, no, I am not planning to watch the match (my service to the nation ) But I will, indeed, be wearing this jersey and installing myself in a hermetically sealed chamber with no contact with the outside world until someone knocks and tells me we've won.''

See the post here:

No, no, I am not planning to watch the match (my service to the nation 🙂) But I will, indeed, be wearing this jersey and installing myself in a hermetically sealed chamber with no contact with the outside world until someone knocks and tells me we've won… pic.twitter.com/HhMENqORp1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2023

Notably, Mr Mahindra's declaration is rooted in superstition. He believes that Team India loses when he watches the match live. On several occasions, his followers have also urged him not to watch crucial matches to increase India's chances of winning.

One user wrote, ''Wow. This is also the best way to be with Team India and support it wholeheartedly. Although it may be a very painful act, it will be worth it once you see the winning trophy."

Another commented, ''You are our unsung hero. History may not remember your sacrifice, but we all will continue to spread news. Let's go India. Let's make 19 Nov 23 historical day.''

A third wrote, ''All this is myth sir. Watch the match like any other bharatiya. You deserve to watch the match like anybody else. Enjoy the match. Let the best team win.''

A fourth added, ''Ha ha every Indian follow some totka to win the match probably whenever you see matches it must have lost . Anyway enjoy the match I am sure sports will win the hearts for sure and that is what required.''

The World Cup takes place every four years and is one of the most anticipated tournaments among cricket fans. This is the 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup since it started in 1975.