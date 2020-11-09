Worker Bathes In Milk At Dairy Plant, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A man was filmed taking a milk bath at a dairy plant in Turkey.

A dairy plant in Turkey was shut down after footage emerged online of a worker taking a dip in a vat of milk. The footage, which went viral on the video-sharing app TikTok, shows a man sitting in a huge cauldron full of milk, using a mug to pour it over his head.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, the video was recorded at a dairy plant in the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

The man taking a dip in the milk vat was identified as Emre Sayar, and his video was uploaded on TikTok by Ugur Turgut. Both the men have been arrested after the video went viral.

Bir süt fabrikasında çekilen ve Tiktok'ta paylaşılan 'süt banyosu' videosu.



Fabrikanın 'Konya'da olduğu' iddia ediliyor. pic.twitter.com/erkXhlX0yM — Neden TT oldu? (@nedenttoldu) November 5, 2020

The footage sparked outrage on social media as it quickly spread across different platforms. However, the dairy plant has said that Turgut, whose contract with the company was terminated after the incident, did not take a dip in milk but rather a mixture of water and cleaning fluid.

They claimed that the video was an attempt to defame their company and added that they liquid in the video was actually used to wash their boilers.

On the other hand, Konya Agriculture and Forestry Manager Ali Ergin launched an investigation into the incident and shut down the factory, reports news website Haberler. He said the plant was banned from operating "due to circumstances that put human health at risk" and also issued a fine.