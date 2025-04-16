Women Perform Kirtan In Delhi Metro; CISF Jawan Intervenes. Here's What Happened Next

Apart from offering comfort and convenience, Delhi Metro has become a stage for viral content. From youngsters filming dance reels to controversial videos by content creators, the metro often makes headlines for reasons beyond just transportation. Recently, a video of a group of women performing kirtan (devotional singing) during their metro ride has gone viral, once again drawing attention to this growing trend.

In the video, the women are seen seated in certain sections of the metro coaches, with others seated on the floor and playing musical instruments like the dholak and manjira. Passengers around them look disturbed by the unnecessary music while travelling.

As the women continue to sing, security personnel show up, and the women quickly stop, and after the security personnel informs them that this is not right as per the rules of the metro, the women gently apologise for their behaviour. The clip was posted on Instagram by user billusanda7011, noting the humour between the carefree singing of the women beforehand and the change in their behaviour after the show cops up.

Watch the video here:

Delhi Metro has rules that all travellers must follow. Sitting on the floor and dancing or singing is prohibited. Travellers are reminded that the metro is a safe public transport network, and observing these rules is essential.

The video has gained over 2 million views and 87,000 likes on social media, and the audience has provided their opinions in the comments section. The video has got mixed reactions, some supporting the women and some saying that following the rules is important.

"Devotion towards God is good, and following culture is also good, but unnecessary devotion is not good," commented a user.

"This is not a place for all these things; basic etiquette should be there," wrote the second user.

A third user suggested police need to concentrate on inappropriate activities in the metro rather than this incident alone.