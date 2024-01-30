Woman's Last Letter To Son Before Dying Of Cancer Moves Internet. See Post

The Reddit post has accumulated more than 54,000 upvotes.

A man recently shared a heartwarming letter on Reddit that his mother had written to him before she died of cancer. In the letter, the woman expressed her feelings, thanking her son, Matt Gald, for the sacrifices he made to take care of her during her treatment. "I'm writing this letter in hopes of you finding this one day. I hope you know how much I love you!" the mother wrote in the letter which has left internet users teary-eyed.

"A letter from my mom that I found after she passed away from cancer," Matt Gald titled the Reddit post. "I miss her everyday, and this makes me cry. But I cry with a smile on my face. Times are hard right now, because my dad's now in the ICU from complications with his own cancer now too. Just remember to tell the people you love how much they mean to you. And remind them everyday that you love them," he added in the caption.

"You were always there for me when I needed you. You quit your job knowing you would not have any income just so I would have someone to take me to treatment. What an awesome thing to do. Thank you for that," the mother wrote in the letter.

"I will always be watching over you. I always feared leaving you more than I feared dying. You were the best son ever," her letter read. She also recounted "one of the best times" she spent with her son as she spoke about their special bond in her letter.

Matt Gald shared the letter on Reddit a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 54,000 upvotes. In the comments section, users shared their thoughts.

"Wow can I just say what an amazing person you are to have given your mother so much in her time of need," wrote one user. "What a beautiful woman and mother . How very fortunate to have found her letter . I'm sorry for your loss but as long as you have love in your heart for her she will always be with you . A mother and sons connection will never fade away," commented another.

"Okay this is the sweetest thing ever, but I'm really hurting for you. I'm glad she had a son like you, and you had a mom like her," expressed a third. "I always feared leaving you more than I feared dying." As a mother, that perfectly encapsulates my feelings about death too. The thought of leaving my husband and kids hurts more than everything else. I'm so glad you had a wonderful mother and all her love. I hope all her dreams for you come true. Your own dreams, too," added another.