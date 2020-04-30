Woman's Attempt To Clean A Pizza Pan Gets 22 Million Views. Watch Why

Ayla Jalyn spent around a week trying to clean a dirty pizza pan.

A YouTuber's relentless efforts to clean a pizza pan have impressed millions. US-based YouTuber and TikTok star Ayla Jalyn took to social media recently to chronicle the pains she went through to clean the pizza pan which arrived when her husband ordered a pie from Papa John's, an American pizza delivery chain.

In a TikTok video, Ayla shows her followers the pan that arrived under breadsticks when her husband ordered pizza. The pan appears to be solid black with months of build-up - but there are actually holes underneath all the grease.

Ayla begins her quest to clean the pan by soaking it overnight. "I don't think they wash it," she says in the video before scrubbing the pan - an action that does little to remove the build-up. When that fails, the stay-at-home mom takes a flat tool to scrape the pan, which removes some of the grit but is largely unsuccessful in cleaning the pan.

After that, Ayla uses an oven cleaner in a bid to clean the pan. "I scrubbed and poked every hole," she says - efforts that reveal the holes in the pan, though the black build-up on the wires remains intact.

In take two, Ayla continues her untiring work to clean the pizza pan by soaking it in Coca Cola. After a whole day of soaking in Coca Cola and baking soda, the pan looks the same. More chemicals and more scrubbing on day three produce no visible improvement.

In her third attempt to clean the pan, the YouTuber uses dryer sheets and hot water. "It seriously looks the same," she says in the video, but remains undefeated. Using clear ammonia on it on day five also proves to be an exercise in futility as the pan remains black with build-up.

Easy Off, steel wool soap pads and more rigorous scrubbing all remain unsuccessful.

@aylajalyn 3rd attempt at cleaning the now even MORE “famous” pizza pan... ????????‍♀️ ♬ original sound - aylajalyn

In her final attempt to clean the pan, Ayla uses white vinegar as her last hope. Take a look at how the pan cleaning saga ends below:

Since being shared online, her four videos have together collected more than 22 million views and a thousands of amused comments.

"I love how the quarantine got us so invested in someone else cleaning a grate," wrote one person on TikTok.

"I laughed so hard this entire video," said another.

The video has also been shared on other social media platforms like Facebook, where several netizens have commended Ayla Jalyn for not giving up.

