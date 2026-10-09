She Worked With Her Child On Her Back At A Ladakh Petrol Pump. The Internet Had One Question

A video showing a woman working at a petrol pump in Ladakh while carrying her child on her back has gone viral on social media. The clip has touched viewers, with many expressing concern about the mother's circumstances and asking how they could help her.

The video was shared by Instagram user Priyanka on her social media handle. The text on the video reads, "This is where you find me at my lowest."

The video received an overwhelming response, with several people reaching out to Priyanka to ask how they could support the mother. Priyanka revealed that the video had received 9.3 million views and that the response had exceeded her expectations.

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She also connected with the mother through a video call and told her about the love, messages and contributions people had sent after watching the clip.

She wrote, "I called her to tell her about the love, messages and support you all wanted to give her. And honestly, this is the most beautiful part of social media - when a story doesn't just get views, it touches hearts."

In the caption, Priyanka wrote that what began as a simple moment in Ladakh had turned into something she had never expected. She added that what touched her the most was the number of people who wanted to help the woman.

Priyanka revealed that the mother had no idea her story had reached around 90 lakh people online. During their video call, Priyanka asked her about her child's name and age.

She also told the mother that a certain amount had been collected on her behalf and asked her to keep the money for her child.

Priyanka also thanked everyone who had helped the woman or expressed a willingness to help her.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "She is a real queen."

Another user noted, "She is a true warrior."

A third user called her an "Independent woman."