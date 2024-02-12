Woman Who Got Fired From LinkedIn Lands Job At Google With A Video

She was hired by Google in December last year.

After being let go from LinkedIn, account executive Mariana Kobayashi found her ideal job at Google- all because of an innovative video application she created. She used this strategy in an attempt to draw in recruiters at Google Dublin, and it worked, as she was hired in December last year.

Ms Kobayashi took to LinkedIn and shared a post, "I landed an interview at Google through a video. Here's step by step how that happened. The best way to stand out when applying for a job is thinking about what everyone else is doing... and doing something else (in anything in life, really)! Please steal my method, and GOOD LUCK!

She added, "Finding creative ways to apply is how you stand out. It can be as simple as reaching out to the hiring people to enhance your application."

In a one-minute-long video, she explained how she applied for a CSA through a referral. The woman went on to explain her childhood experiences, former companies and profiles. Watch the video below:

Since being shared, her post has amassed 157 reactions.

"Can I just say that I'm still bummed you only joined when I left," said a user.

"Go giiiiirl," commented a person.

A third user added, "I love this video and how your personality totally shined through!! truly harnessing the power of video to stand out as a candidate, I'm stealing this idea."

"Even using the rejection as an idea for content and to get attention of more potential employers is genius! Love this," remarked a person.

"This is the most iconic video in LinkedIn history. I'm lost for words well done again Mariana !" said another person.

A person said, "This is amazing!"

