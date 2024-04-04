Woman Watches 'FRIENDS' In Stadium During IPL Match, Internet Shocked

The IPL match was between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League began on March 22 and cricket fans across the country are glued to their television screens. Many people also book stadium tickets for the thrill and in the hope of seeing their favourite cricketer. Amid this, a picture of a woman, watching the American sitcom 'FRIENDS' on her phone while sitting in a stadium has gone viral on the internet. Many internet users were curious to know why she chose to watch the show instead of a live match.

The picture shows the woman sitting in a crowded stadium and watching an episode of the American sitcom on her phone during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Deepak Kumar wrote in the caption, "Can't believe this girl is watching Friends during an IPL match."

Can't believe this girl is watching Friends during an IPL match 😭 pic.twitter.com/fgL14lPGyC — Deepak Kumaar (@immunewolf_) April 2, 2024

Since being shared, the post has amassed over two lakh views and four thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

"Match must be boring," a user said.

Another added, "Not unbelievable. It's the Chinnaswamy. Watching Friends can be therapeutic for many. Wouldn't blame the girl!"

A third added, "Forced due to FOMO so doing what he likes doing the best :)"

"Well to be honest both Friends and IPL are overrated. Oppisy!" remarked a person.

"She is trying to find new friends after her existing friends forced her to watch a Rcb game," commented a person.

Another added, "Meh, I don't blame her. This years IPL in not interesting at all, nobody is actually interested in it. Atleast not in my circle"

"That's a really costly ticket getting wasted," added an X user.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru slumped to their third loss in the ongoing IPL 2024 as they were completely outplayed by Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Quinton de Kock's fifty and Mayank Yadav's youthful brilliance fashioned Lucknow Super Giants' 28-run romp over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the match.