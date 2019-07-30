Woman Wakes Up To Find 7-Foot Alligator In Her Swimming Pool

A woman in Florida found a 7-foot alligator in her swimming pool.

A Florida woman woke up early morning on Saturday when she heard noise on her patio. On turning on the light, she was shocked to find a 7-foot alligator chilling in her swimming pool.

Kerri Kibbe of Port Charlotte described the incident as "unnatural" while talking to CNN.

"It was just so unnatural," she said. "I was worried that if it did get out, I wouldn't know if it was actually really gone."

She also shared pictures of the huge intruder on Facebook

After discovering the alligator just before 2am on Saturday morning, Ms Kibbe waited for a couple of hours before calling the police. The cops in turn asked a private trapper to arrive at the scene and capture the alligator.

The alligator, estimated to be 15-years-old, was then rescued from the pool by the trapper.

"He put a noose on it and it went into the death roll that I've seen on TV," Ms Kibbe said, describing the capture.

The alligator will now be taken to a farm and released for mating.

"I live in the middle of town and it's still like a wild kingdom," Ms Kibbe said to CNN. "I've seen coyotes, bobcats, snakes, gopher turtles, hawks, owls, bunnies...it's crazy."

This is not the first time that Florida alligators have been discovered in pools. A similar incident occurred last year, when an Orlando man found a 6-foot alligator in his swimming pool.

