Woman Visited IKEA Store To Buy 'One Lamp'. Then This Happened

A social media user has sparked chatter online with her quirky experience at the IKEA store in Hyderabad. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), user Sameera shared her misadventure along with a picture of herself standing next to a towering bill generated at the furniture retailer's store.

In the caption, Ms Sameera, who is the head of People Success at inFeedo and who also runs a cafe name 'Goldspot' in Goa, humorously revealed that her initial mission at the store was to purchase just one lamp. However, she found herself drawn into the myriad offerings of the store and forgot to purchase the one thing she actually intended to buy. Instead of the lamp, Ms Sameera revealed that she walked away with an assortment of other items from the store.

"Went to IKEA to buy ONE lamp. Forgot to buy the lamp," she tweeted along with a picture of herself posing with the bill that appeared taller than her.

Went to IKEA to buy ONE lamp.

Forgot to buy the lamp. pic.twitter.com/drnz1hi7wb — Sameera (@sameeracan) August 10, 2023

The post took the internet by storm and social media users flooded the comment section with their amusing thoughts and their relatable anecdotes.

"Haters gonna hate but this legit happens," wrote one user. "ahahahaha...happens to all of us. Same happ3ns to me at decathlon as well. IKEA AND DECATHLON my gotoz," commented another.

A third user said, "IKEA and DMart are such places. You forget to buy the one thing you wanted, end up buying everything else." A fourth jokingly added, "I have an unused lamp which I bought from IKEA. You can take that for discount".

Some users even termed the same as "rich people problems".

Ms Sameera shared the post last week and since then it has accumulated more than 232,000 views and over 2,000 likes.

Meanwhile, this is not the first that IKEA has found itself in the spotlight on the microblogging platform. Back in July, a woman visiting IKEA store in Bengaluru shared a horrifying ordeal she had to face while enjoying her meal at the popular furniture retailer's food court. She claimed that a dead mouse fell on her table from the ceiling while she was enjoying her snacks at the food court.

IKEA India was quick to apologise for the incident. "Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA," it said.



