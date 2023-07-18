IKEA India Apologises After Dead Rat Falls On Customer's Food Court Table

The incident sparked various reactions from Twitter users as well.

A woman visiting IKEA store in Bengaluru recently shared a horrifying ordeal she had to face while enjoying her meal at the popular furniture retailer's food court. Taking Twitter, user @Sharanyashettyy claimed that a dead mouse fell on her table from the ceiling while she was enjoying her snacks at the food court.

The Twitter user shared shocking images of the incident, showing the dead mouse on the table. "Wtf.. guess what fell on our food table at IKEA... I can't even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead... Most bizarre moment ever!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Wtf.. guess what fell in our food table at ikea 🤕🤕🤕🤒🤒 I can't even.

We were eating and this rat just dropped dead..

Most bizzare moment ever!@IKEA@IKEAIndiapic.twitter.com/R45C1BCNkc — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 16, 2023

@Sharanyashettyy shared the incident on the microblogging website on Sunday and since then it has caught the attention of not just internet users but also IKEA India. Responding to the tweet, IKEA apologised for the incident.

"Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We're currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA," the tweet read.

Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We're currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA. — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) July 17, 2023

The incident sparked various reactions from users as well, who criticised IKEA and demanded appropriate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Gosh what is this? Feel like throwing up just by the sight of it," wrote one user. "Omg! Just the pic is enough to throw up, cant even imagine!" commented another.

A third user said, "The f*** is that... shit @IKEAIndia ... wat the hell is this. even if not food, in furniture having rats." A fourth jokingly added, "Somebody told me IKEA stuff is drop dead gorgeous. Now I understand".

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated more than 71,000 views, more than 250 likes and nearly 80 retweets.

