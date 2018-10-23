Woman Unable To Move Her Fingers After Week-Long Cell Phone Binge

She found her finger stuck in the smartphone-holding position, unable to bend

Offbeat | | Updated: October 23, 2018 11:26 IST
A woman in China found her fingers unable to bend after a week of using her cell phone continually.

A woman in China recently found she was unable to move her fingers after a week-long binge of using her cell phone continually. According to Shanghaiist, the incident took place in the city of Changsha in China's Hunan province. The unnamed woman had to seek treatment at a hospital before she regained normal movement in her hand.  

As per a Pear Video report, the woman apparently took a week off from work, but spent the whole time glued to her phone. She only released it when she went to sleep every night. After a few days, however, she began to experience severe pain in her right hand and found that her fingers were stuck in the smartphone-holding position, unable to bend.

A visit to the hospital revealed that she was suffering from tenosynovitis - the inflammation of the fluid-filled sheath surrounding a tendon, caused by repeating the same motion day after day.

 
 

Fortunately, doctors were able to treat her condition, and she has regained normal movement in her hand - but we believe she is going to cut down on her cell phone usage.

 

