Woman Turns Exam Failure Into Global Tech Success Through Grit And Persistence

Failing an exam can feel like the end of the road, but for Priyanka Vergadia, it became the beginning of an extraordinary journey. Her story is a powerful reminder that success does not follow one fixed path and that belief in oneself can overcome even the toughest setbacks.

In 2000, Priyanka Vergadia dreamed of becoming an engineer from IIT. However, in 2004, she failed to get into IIT. She tried again the next year and failed a second time. With disappointment and pressure around her, she reluctantly took admission in another engineering college. What felt like a major failure at the time later became the foundation of her success.

In 2006, Priyanka began preparing for further studies in the United States. By 2008, she faced considerable difficulty securing a loan to fund her education, which proved challenging to repay. In 2009, she completed her engineering degree in India and left for the United States for graduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania. Starting a new life in a new country wasn't easy, and she had to rebuild everything from scratch.

I failed IIT twice. Took loans I couldn't afford. Started as a Quality Engineer while my friends climbed faster. 25 years later, here's the timeline:



2000: Decided to become an Engineer from IIT



2004: Failed to get into IIT



2005: Failed to get into IIT a second… pic.twitter.com/HIr7US3rjx — Priyanka Vergadia (@pvergadia) December 29, 2025

The year 2010 was the most difficult period of her life. While her friends were easily securing internships, Priyanka struggled constantly. Student loan payments were approaching, and the mental pressure was mounting. Finally, she landed an internship at a small startup, which turned into a permanent position in 2011. Early in her career, she worked as a quality assurance engineer, while others seemed to be advancing faster than her.

In 2013, she questioned whether she had a place in the tech world. Mustering courage, she chose customer-facing engineering. By 2014, she realized it was her true calling, solving new business problems daily through engineering.

In 2017, Google spotted her, and her career took off. Later, she discovered her true passion in developer relations. During this time, she launched new products, became a bestselling author, and managed large teams. By 2025, she earned an MBA from Wharton, shared her story on the TED platform, and led projects with billions of dollars of impact.

Priyanka's story proves that failure doesn't determine the future. Consistent hard work, a willingness to learn, and self-confidence are the true strengths.