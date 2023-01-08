Woman Tells Daughter She Is Going To Become Elder Sister. Watch Her Reaction

The video has amassed over seven lakh views.

Telling your older child that there is someone on the way who is going to be their brother or sister can be overwhelming both for the parents and the child. The child can take it positively and jump in excitement and wait for the baby's arrival or can feel a little insecure. Recently, a video of a mother announcing her pregnancy to her daughter is going viral on the internet. The toddler's priceless reaction is winning the hearts of everyone on social media.

The video was shared by Navya Thapliyal on Instagram. In the video, the woman tells her daughter that she is going to be a big sister. The daughter says that she is already a big sister to their dog, Archie. Ms Thapliyal later explains that she will soon have a baby brother or a baby sister. To this, the girl replies that she wants a little sister since she already has the dog as her brother. She tells her mother that she will play and eat with the baby. She even mentions that she will help her mother change the baby's diapers.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has amassed over seven lakh views and more than 38,000 likes. "So many people asked me how was her reaction when we told her that she is going to be big sister. Half the time i didn't know how to explain it to her how I have a baby," reads the caption of the reel.

"Her grammar and English is sooo cuteeee & gooood, Cutee sister she'll bee," said a user

A second person said, "Intelligent girl!!!!!!"

"Surely Pia Pie will be the most doting didi. She's already ready to take so much of responsibilities, look at the list. including diaper changing (The BEST part was Ewww)" added another user.

"Maturity Level" has joined the chat," said another person.

Another user said, "Hahaha such a cutie. The eww part though. 100% real."

Featured Video Of The Day 2 Billion People To Travel In China's "Great Migration" Over Next 40 Days