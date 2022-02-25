Woman Spots Her Brother's Name At National War Memorial. Heartbreaking Video Is Viral

A woman broke down during a visit to the National War Memorial

A woman, who went with her family on what she thought was a chance visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi, broke down as she spotted a plaque with her brother's name on it.

Shagun, the sister of Captain KD Sambyal, could not stop her tears as she stared at the name.

A heartbreaking video, shared by her husband on Instagram, shows her getting emotional after spotting Captain Sambyal's name among the plaques honouring soldiers who fought for the country.

The National War Memorial, located in central Delhi, was built to honour and remember soldiers of the Indian Army who fought in armed conflicts of independent India. The names of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country are inscribed in golden letters at the monument.

"Today randomly we planned a trip to Delhi and after roaming Connaught Place, I told my wife let's visit National War Memorial," read the caption of the video shared by Shagun Sambyal's husband. He went on to explain that while he was taking photos of Captain Vikram Batra and Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia's names, inscribed in golden letter on the memorial walls, his wife came across her brother's name.

"She suddenly found her brother's (Captain KD Sambyal) memorial and she called my name in excitement and told [me] 'look it's bhaiya's name'," he wrote on Instagram while sharing a clip of his wife getting overwhelmed at spotting her brother's name.

"Shagun had no idea about this, even not her family knew, she was surprised and emotional at the same time," the caption revealed. Captain KD Sambyal was part of the 193 Field Regiment and hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The heartbreaking video has gone viral with over 13 million views and more than 9 lakh 'likes' on Instagram. More than 3,000 people commented on the clip, with many thanking the late Captain Sambyal for his sacrifice.

"More power to your wife and her family.. They have produced a true soldier who sacrificed his life for the nation," wrote one Instagram user. "A very emotional and proud moment," said another.