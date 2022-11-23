Woman Slammed For Making Video On Husband's Murder: 'This Is Just Disrespectful'

The video has accumulated more than 4.8 million views on Twitter.

Jessica Ayers lost her husband to murder in 2014, just three days after the birth of their first child. Ms Ayers, known on TikTok by the name 'The Singing Widow' posted a video on TikTok while dancing to Meghan Trainor's Made You Look while narrating the story of the death of her husband, Don Hogg. However, the woman is now receiving backlash across social media platforms. The video shows the woman performing on the song with lively expression which has made the internet little uncomfortable.

The text on the video read, "Eight years ago, a man killed and shot my husband. I was three days postpartum. Eleven months later, the man who shot him was convicted of manslaughter. On the day of his sentencing, I gave a speech. I told his killer our love story. I also told him that if ever he started to feel sorry for himself, to remember my face. It remains one of the proudest moments in my life."

Watch the video here:

The video has accumulated more than 4.8 million views on Twitter. Several social media criticised the video. A user wrote, "i never understood why people dance while talking about such dark and sensitive topics on tiktok. if someone was dancing to the story of my death i would haunt them."

Another user commented, "Her entire social media personality centres this traumatic experience for her and it's a direct example of how social media takes advantage of the most susceptible of humanity's desire for attention and walks them right off a cliff in terms of social behavior. sad."

The third comment reads, "The entire time watching I was just expecting this to end on some insanely dark but funny punchline, like some sort of meta joke about TikTok dances or whatever, and then it just... ended." "I get that some of us use humor to help overcome trauma but this is just disrespectful, wild what ppl are doing for likes these days," the fourth expressed.

Ms Ayers is now remarriedm according to her Instagram handle. She has 56,900 followers on the platform. Her Instagram bio reads, "Using creativity to navigate grief, infertility, & mental health struggles. Remarried widow & mom of 2. Let's talk about grief baby."

