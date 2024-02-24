Woman Shares Story Of Her Daughter Helping Specially-Abled Child. Anand Mahindra Reacts

The X post has accumulated more than 1.3 million views.

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He often shares fascinating and inspirational posts that pique the interest of internet users. This time too, the Mahindra Group chairman has caught netizens' attention by reacting to a wholesome story shared by a mother about her 4th-grade daughter helping a specially-abled child. The business tycoon reposted the "short and simple" story on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that it is one of those tales that make the world a better place.

"A small, simple story. But one that makes our world a better place. Thank you for sharing it, Varsha," Mr Mahindra wrote.

Take a look below:

A small, simple story.



But one that makes our world a better place.



Thank you for sharing it, Varsha. https://t.co/hGQ2egWGjx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 23, 2024

The woman, who goes by the name Varsha on X, narrated the tale about her little girl's willingness to help a specially-abled child write her examination. In a series of posts she stated that about 1.5 months ago, she came across a message from a woman looking for a Class 4 child to assist her specially-abled daughter. The girl was required to read and write for her daughter in her final exam. "On a whim, I asked my 4th grader daughter if she would like to be one," Ms Varsha said.

"And there began a spate of phone calls, looking up the exam calendar and after a night of rumination and assurances that 'saying no won't make you a bad person nor me unhappy or disappointed, but do this only if YOU want to' my little girl decided to take this on," she added.

In the next posts, the woman documented how her daughter prepared herself. She said that even though her daughter is a late riser, she got early on the day of the exam "without making any fuss". The woman also shared about her meeting with the specially-abled child and her parents.

Ms Varsha concluded her thread by urging parents to encourage their kids to help a "special kid as a writer/reader/unconditional friend".

Since being shared, Ms Varsha's post has not just caught the attention of Mr Mahindra, but also 1.3 million other users. In the comments sections, while some called the story heartwarming, others called it wholesome.

"This post warms my heart so much. I've struggled all my life to fit in. Only to be diagnosed as an adult with adhd. I know and can understand to a certain extent the struggle & how much this matters yet i cant fathom all their struggle. More power to you and your kid," wrote one user. "So heartwarming. Parenting done right. My daughter was selected to be a companion to a special child too. I am so proud of her," shared another.

"Wonderful. Such an amazing experience it must be for the kid to do this," commented a third. "Twitter is a better place because of heartwarming tales like these. Thank you for sharing this," expressed a fourth.