Man Shares Pic Of 'Fake' iPhone 15 He Received From Amazon, Company Reacts

A popular X user with over 1.5 million followers has shared an unsettling incident with his recent Amazon purchase. The user, who goes by 'Gabbar Singh' on the platform, claimed that he received a "fake iPhone 15" from the e-commerce site. He shared a picture of the product which had a troubling message on the screen stating, "Unfortunately, Photos has stopped". In his post, he also expressed his frustration over the incident and asked his followers if they too faced a similar issue.

"Waah @amazonIN delivered a Fake iPhone 15. Seller is Appario. Tagged with "Amazon choice" No cable in the box. Total Dabba. Has anyone faced similar issue?" the user wrote on X.

Take a look below:

Waah @amazonIN delivered a Fake iPhone 15. Seller is Appario. Tagged with “Amazon choice” No cable in the box. Total Dabba. Has anyone faced similar issue? pic.twitter.com/QjUqR7dKSU — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 23, 2024

The tweet quickly gained traction, prompting a response from Amazon. "We're sorry to know that you received an incorrect product in the package. Kindly fill in your details here: [link], we'll get back to you with an update in 6-12 hours time," Amazon Help wrote.

The user then replied saying that he had filled the form and asked the company for a refund. To this, Amazon reassured him. "Thank you for confirming. Please wait for 6-12 hours, and our Social Media team will get back to you with a resolution via email. Your patience is appreciated," the company said.

Thank you for confirming. Please wait for 6-12 hours and our Social Media team will get back to you with a resolution via email. Your patience is appreciated. -Priya — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) February 23, 2024

The post also accumulated many comments from social media users. Sharing a similar experience, one user wrote, "Happened to me 15 days ago. In my case, it's some used old android phone inside iPhone packaging. My money was gone. Amazon refused any help. Folks please, stop buying expensive stuff from Amazon".

"Bro, I had similar issue with Amazon. These people @AmazonHelp will just keep you asking to send proofs and make you wait. And after certain time, they will say that they have checked with their internal team and right product was sent from our end. Sorry we cant assist," shared another.

"@Amazonhelp how do I return this fake coffee espresso machine to deliver. I will never buy anything to amazon again," commented a third user. "Well well, I got these @BritanniaIndLtd Marie Gold biscuits instead of @Apple AirPods, beat that. The response from Amazon, they can do no shit. @amazonIN well done," added another.