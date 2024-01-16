Woman Secretly Publishes Boyfriend's Poems, Gifts Him Book. His Reaction Is Viral

The woman gave the gift at a restaurant. (Representational Pic)

A heartwarming video of a woman's sweet gesture for her boyfriend is going viral. The video shows the man holding a book gifted to him by his girlfriend, which is a compilation of all the poems he wrote for her. The woman also made sure that this book looked legit and asked his friends to a write reviews for his work. The video has been posted by Good News Movement on its Instagram page and shows the reaction of the man to this thoughtful gift.

The clip begins by showing the couple inside a restaurant, where the woman gives a gift bag to her boyfriend.

"For our anniversary, I collected the poems my boyfriend has written and made them into a book. I designed every page according to the theme of the poems and put quotes from his closest friends on the back as 'reviews'," the text super on the video says.

The man grabs the book from the bag and opens it eagerly. He begins reading it and soon realises what the gift is all about.

Tears stars rolling down the man's cheeks, he controls his emotions and makes a flying kiss gesture. He also says "I love you" to the woman.

The sweet video has amassed more than 37,000 views and users have posted several comments.

"I love him! I love them! Hope it lasts forever," commented one user. "It's hard to find men that even appreciate this kind of thing too! I love this," said another.

"He's a treasure. My dad wrote my mom poems when he was deployed. She kept them until she passed two years ago. Their love was the best," a third user said.

In September last year, a woman went viral on social media for gifting her significant other a huge container of protein. The man was ecstatic about receiving the gift, and kissed and hugged his girlfriend to thank her.