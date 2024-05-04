Dastango Himanshu Bajpai's Viral Poem Captures Lucknow's Culinary Essence

The video is receiving nothing but praise from users who are sharing it affectionately.

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is a city rich in history, culture, and delicious food. Stories from the Nawabi era, often accompanied by poetry, can captivate audiences for hours with their depth and charm. Alongside this beloved tradition, a new poem by Dastango Himanshu Bajpai is gaining popularity for its celebration of Lucknow's famous eateries.

Each verse covers the city's iconic food spots, taking listeners on a journey through its culinary scene. Hearing this poem gives one the feeling of experiencing Lucknow's food culture firsthand, leaving one enchanted by its flavours and stories.

Watch the video here:



Sharing the video on Instagram, social media influencer Maroof Umar wrote in the caption, "Whenever you think of Lucknow, the first thing that likely springs to mind is the delicious array of food. From succulent kebabs to flaky khasta, Lucknow offers a culinary adventure that is rich in flavours and history. Many of you have frequently asked me about the must-visit food joints in Lucknow, and thankfully, our dear Himanshu Bhai has curated an exceptional food trail showcasing the best of Lucknow's cuisine."

"Make sure to save this reel or share it with someone planning a visit to Lucknow," he further said.

Posted three days ago, the video has rapidly gained immense popularity, amassing nearly 3 million views on Instagram. It's receiving nothing but praise from users who are sharing it affectionately.