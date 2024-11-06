Woman Says She Wants To End Engagement After Fiance Refuses To Vote In US Election, Internet Reacts

The post has garnered nearly 4,000 upvotes. (Representative pic)

While the US is anxiously awaiting the results of the presidential election, a woman has sparked a discussion online after claiming that she wanted to break off her engagement with her fiance over him skipping voting. In a Reddit post, the woman explained that they live in Florida and her would-be-husband refused to vote because he didn't like any of the candidates. "I am a woman who lives in Florida and I am terrified of a future that restricts our rights even more," the woman wrote.

"I am considering giving him an ultimatum, which feels really horrible," the woman continued, adding that this is the "only thing" that has ever made her doubt their relationship. "Our political views are pretty similar. So I don't understand why he is so nonchalant about skipping this vote," she said. "Is it horrible to tell him if he doesn't vote I cannot be with him?" she asked.

"My (26f) fiance (26m) isn't planning on voting for the US Presidential elections. I am having a moral crisis. Is ending our engagement over this dramatic?" the title of the post read.

The post, shared just two days back, has garnered nearly 4,000 upvotes. In the comments section, while some users supported her decision, others said that voting is a personal choice and shouldn't affect their relationship.

"You don't control his actions, behaviours, or choices - only your own. If it is this important to you to be with someone who votes and he does not want to vote, then you should break up with him. (If he did vote, and voted in the opposite way to you, would that be OK, since at least he voted?) You are allowed to end a relationship for any reason you want," one user expressed.

"100%. Also, if you NEED some validation... I would break it off with someone who wouldn't vote for president," said another. "It doesn't even have to be an ultimatum. Your values don't align, so you don't want to be with him. No harm no foul," commented a third.

"My parents have huge political rifts. They hate each other for it. I would make sure your political beliefs align because that's a huge thing to disagree on," wrote one user.

"You are giving politics way too much importance in your life. Your man is being honest with you. He came easily just go to the polling station and pretend to vote, but he is not. Respect his decision just as he respects yours," said another.