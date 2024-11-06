Indian-Origin Woman Living In US For 20 Years Votes For First Time: "Grateful For This Privilege"

An Indian-origin woman's emotional note about voting for the first time in the US election after living in the country for almost 20 years is going viral on social media. Taking to LinkedIn, Dini M shared a picture of her holding a ballot return envelope. In the caption, she expressed that it is a "privilege" for her to cast her vote in the US for the first time after living in the nation for almost two decades. "First timer alert!! After 20 years in the US, I finally earned the right to cast my vote!!" she wrote in the post.

In her note, Ms Dini recalled what her professor once said when she asked who they were voting for. "He was kind enough to give me a lesson on general American etiquette: 'Don't ever talk about politics, religion or money unless you are close to the person'. (In my defense, these topics weren't sensitive when I was growing up in India) I haven't talked about these topics publicly since. And this post isn't about my political views," she wrote.

Ms Dini said that her post is just a "reminder on Election Day to get out there and vote". "Grateful for this privilege and responsibility! With all its problems, this is best country on earth!!" she concluded.

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has accumulated hundreds of reactions.

"Highlighting the importance of voting, especially for those who can't, is a powerful reminder. I believe that participating in elections is not just a right but a responsibility that strengthens our communities and voices," commented one user.

"Voting is your voice. Love that you are getting to participate. It is a privilege too many disregard," said another.

"Dini, thank you for voting and doing your civic duty as a citizen!" expressed a third user.

Meanwhile, early trends have suggested that Donald Trump is winning 23 states and Kamala Harris 11. As for electoral college numbers, which will determine the winner in this election, the former President is ahead with 230 votes and Harris trails with 187. Each candidate is aiming for the magic figure of 270 electoral college votes.

These projections are from partisan states that have historically voted either Democratic or Republican and do not include the seven swing states that hold the key to this election. Current trends show Trump leading in six out of seven swing states.