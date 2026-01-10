Woman Meets "Strict" School Teacher After Ten Years On Mumbai Local Train

A routine ride on a Mumbai local train turned into a heartwarming reunion when a woman unexpectedly met her former school teacher after ten years. The encounter, captured on video and shared on Instagram, has touched viewers with its simplicity, warmth, and quiet pride.

A woman named Krupaya Rahate shared a video in which she is seen sitting next to her school teacher in a local train compartment. In the video, the two are having a casual conversation, as if their school days were still recent.

Rahate tells her teacher about her career. She mentions that she is working for an American trader, but it's her last month there, and she's planning to start something of her own. Her teacher listens attentively and smiles proudly. At one point, she leans over and gives Rahate a warm hug, while both are still seated in the train.

Watch Video Here:

Rahate shared the video with a caption that perfectly captured the emotions of the moment. She wrote that she met her strict school teacher after ten years, and her teacher's facial expressions showed how happy and proud she was. She also added that these small moments of success have a big impact. The caption resonated with many who remembered the role their teachers played in their formative years.

Social Media Reaction

The video got viral and gained attention online, with viewers describing the reunion as heartwarming and touching. One user commented, "She was my teacher too."

Another user noted, "This is amazing, so proud."