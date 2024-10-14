US Woman Receives 'Creepiest' Text At Airport After Man Spotted Her Phone Number On Luggage Tag

Kirsten ended her video with a piece of advice for her viewers

In a TikTok video, a woman named Kirsten shared a disturbing experience she had at the airport. During her layover, she received a "creepy" text message from a stranger who got her number by reading her luggage tag, the New York Post reported.

As Kirsten walked through the terminal, she explained, "I'm at the airport, and the creepiest thing just happened to me. I'm sitting there on my layover, and I get this text."

She then showed a screenshot of the message: "'Hi Kristen,' (which isn't even my name), 'My name is Nate. I saw you and thought you were so beautiful, so I had to find a way to talk to you. I saw your number on your luggage tag and decided to text you. I promise this isn't as weird as it seems! Give a guy a chance?'"

Kirsten reacted to the message, saying, "Give a guy a chance? First of all, he spelled my name wrong. Secondly, if he really wanted to talk to me, why didn't he just approach me like a normal person? This feels like such an invasion of privacy. I have no idea who this guy is, and I didn't even notice anyone looking at me."

She also expressed her concern about the stranger potentially having access to more of her personal information. "What's even more unsettling is that my address is on my luggage tag, so now he could possibly know where I live," she added.

Kirsten ended her video with a piece of advice for her viewers: "PSA to everyone out there: Turn your luggage tag inside out so that your personal information isn't visible," she said, before adding a message to those with ill intentions, "And PSA to all creepers: do better."

The video soon went viral on the social media platform and triggered an array of reactions. Several users were shocked at the stranger's unsettling actions.

A user wrote, "My jaw literally dropped. I'm horrified."

Another user commented, "This is something that would never even cross my mind!!! That's so scary."

Other users shared similar events that happened to them.

"I grew up in NJ where attendants pump gas for you and one time an attendant followed me on IG bc he got my name on my debit card that I paid with," one user commented.

"Luggage tags with covers only," a user advised. Another added, "This came to mind randomly during my last trip so my luggage tag says, 'info on back.'"