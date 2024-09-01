Woman Posts Pic Of Auto Rickshaw With A Window In Bengaluru, Internet Calls It 'Cool'

The post has garnered significant attention on X, with more than 5,14,000 views

Autorickshaws are ubiquitous in Indian cities and quite popular for cheap short-distance travel. To attract more passengers, auto drivers often decorate their three-wheelers with vibrant colours, witty slogans, or quirky posters. Recently, an X user Tanvi Gaikwad shared an image of a unique autorickshaw. The three-wheeler had a window attached to one of its sides, leaving Ms Gaikwad pleasantly surprised. While one side of the vehicle remained open for passengers to hop in and out, the other side boasted a flat, glass window, giving the rickshaw a quirky, half-car-like appearance.

''This auto has a window whattt,'' she wrote on X while sharing an image of the autorickshaw.

See the image here:

This auto has a window whattt 🪟 🛺 pic.twitter.com/ryplt4cjLx — Tanvi Gaikwad (@tanvigaikwad_9) August 29, 2024

Since being shared on August 29, the post has garnered significant attention on X, with more than 5,14,000 views and a substantial number of replies. The sighting of this eccentric auto rickshaw left internet users scratching their heads, wondering where it was spotted. Users also drew hilarious comparisons between the auto's unusual feature and the compact housing in Mumbai.

"This is peak Bengaluru," exclaimed one user, while another joked, "Autos in south Bombay." A third said, ''Nonetheless, its just like a 1 bhk in Mumbai.'' A fourth wrote, ''This is not an auto, this is a pushpak viman.'' A fifth said, ''This might be the coolest auto ever!''

Yet another added, ''Let's just say windows running in Auto mode haha.''

In the comments section, Ms Gaikwad revealed that the auto was spotted in Bengaluru.