Woman Posts Horror Lingerie Story, Starts Twitter Thread That's Pure Gold

tried on a bra in Primark & it was nice so I went to buy it but there was no tag so the guy went to find a supervisor to get a code, comes back & goes "this isn't ours, it's a swap" so someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON - natalie (@n_brayshaw) January 31, 2018

Atleast it was only a bra imagine if it was the whole set with the bottom lol - Steve( wo wo wo ) Hernandez (@steve_wo_wo_wo) February 2, 2018

Reverse story: friend saw big gorgeous ring in a rack of costume jewelry. Tried it on, no price, so dept store charged her same as other rings. Gets home, sees markings, takes to jeweler for appraisal - it's a 4 ct peridot ring worth $2k someone left while trying on $12 rings. - LiveTweet (@livetweettweet) February 2, 2018

I used to work in Topshop, people did this with jeans All. The. Time! With a bra is proper nasty though! - Jodie (@JodieTip) February 2, 2018

I used to work in retail. I've known people to leave their old bras to take new ones way back in 2002. But not actually known anyone to try one on before - Kim Louise (@Kinseys_speaks) February 2, 2018

This used to happen a lot when I worked in a shoe shop, people walking out with our shoes and leaving theirs behind, or other customers trying on other people's shoes as they were trying on new ones. - Linda (@Dizzydub1) February 1, 2018

I worked at Primark and this happens all the time, it's absolute horror. STOP DOING THIS PEOPLE - rachel (@elyzalexa) February 1, 2018

Yup. Went to buy a bra with no tag at a Marshall's. They called to the back for a price check. Then came back and said, "That's not ours... - Karen Alea (@KarenAleaFord) February 2, 2018

"That's someone's old, nasty used bra." The whole line laughed. Then the guy who did price check held up a trash can and the cashier... - Karen Alea (@KarenAleaFord) February 2, 2018

threw it five feet into it. Not only did I think it was the most comfortable bra they had, I was willing to pay up to $30 for it. - Karen Alea (@KarenAleaFord) February 2, 2018

This reminds me of the time when I was shopping with my nan and I put her old shoes on the sale rack while she was trying stuff on and a lady put my Nan's shoes on and went to buy them and my nan had to tell her they were actually her old shoes - purple orange (@isthatsophiep) February 1, 2018

"So... That means it's free right?" - David Brown (@davidcbc) February 2, 2018

Read this to my boyfriend and he asked "did she get to take the bra?" - emma (@whewell_emma98) February 1, 2018

Keep it and wash it. You've already tried it on and was going to pay for it so you liked it. - Kymley (@Kymley247) February 2, 2018

When your other bras find out the new one was adopted they're going to tease it mercilessly. - Maurice Connolly (@mauxco) February 2, 2018

That's hilarious, it's hard enough to find a bra that fits well but to discover it's someone's second hand one OML laughed out loud on this x - Julia Wilde (@LifeCoachSpain) February 2, 2018

Sorry. I'm crying on your behalf. - Adebola (@ADEB0LA) February 2, 2018