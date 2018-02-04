Woman Posts Horror Lingerie Story, Starts Twitter Thread That's Pure Gold

A Twitter user has shared her harrowing experience from a recent shopping trip. Her tweet, since being posted on January 31, has collected over 2.4 lakh 'likes' and more than 48,000 retweets. It has also prompted others to share similar experiences that either they've been through or have heard of making this Twitter thread pure gold.
tried on a bra in Primark & it was nice so I went to buy it but there was no tag so the guy went to find a supervisor to get a code, comes back & goes "this isn't ours, it's a swap" so someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON- natalie (@n_brayshaw) January 31, 2018
That must have been really uncomfortable to say the least. Turns out this isn't an isolated incident. Twitter has flooded the thread sharing their own some disgusting and some sort of funny experiences on the same lines as this shopper's.
This person pointing out that things could always be far worse...
Atleast it was only a bra imagine if it was the whole set with the bottom lol- Steve( wo wo wo ) Hernandez (@steve_wo_wo_wo) February 2, 2018
Or take a turn for the better
Reverse story: friend saw big gorgeous ring in a rack of costume jewelry. Tried it on, no price, so dept store charged her same as other rings. Gets home, sees markings, takes to jeweler for appraisal - it's a 4 ct peridot ring worth $2k someone left while trying on $12 rings.- LiveTweet (@livetweettweet) February 2, 2018
This really isn't a one off incident
I used to work in Topshop, people did this with jeans All. The. Time! With a bra is proper nasty though!- Jodie (@JodieTip) February 2, 2018
I used to work in retail. I've known people to leave their old bras to take new ones way back in 2002. But not actually known anyone to try one on before- Kim Louise (@Kinseys_speaks) February 2, 2018
This used to happen a lot when I worked in a shoe shop, people walking out with our shoes and leaving theirs behind, or other customers trying on other people's shoes as they were trying on new ones.- Linda (@Dizzydub1) February 1, 2018
I worked at Primark and this happens all the time, it's absolute horror. STOP DOING THIS PEOPLE- rachel (@elyzalexa) February 1, 2018
And has definitely happened to others
Yup. Went to buy a bra with no tag at a Marshall's. They called to the back for a price check. Then came back and said, "That's not ours...- Karen Alea (@KarenAleaFord) February 2, 2018
"That's someone's old, nasty used bra." The whole line laughed. Then the guy who did price check held up a trash can and the cashier...- Karen Alea (@KarenAleaFord) February 2, 2018
threw it five feet into it. Not only did I think it was the most comfortable bra they had, I was willing to pay up to $30 for it.- Karen Alea (@KarenAleaFord) February 2, 2018
Look at this rather naughty granddaughter
This reminds me of the time when I was shopping with my nan and I put her old shoes on the sale rack while she was trying stuff on and a lady put my Nan's shoes on and went to buy them and my nan had to tell her they were actually her old shoes- purple orange (@isthatsophiep) February 1, 2018
And now you're wondering too...
"So... That means it's free right?"- David Brown (@davidcbc) February 2, 2018
Read this to my boyfriend and he asked "did she get to take the bra?"- emma (@whewell_emma98) February 1, 2018
But did she?
Keep it and wash it. You've already tried it on and was going to pay for it so you liked it.- Kymley (@Kymley247) February 2, 2018
OK then
When your other bras find out the new one was adopted they're going to tease it mercilessly.- Maurice Connolly (@mauxco) February 2, 2018
Some couldn't help react to the whole thing
That's hilarious, it's hard enough to find a bra that fits well but to discover it's someone's second hand one OML laughed out loud on this x- Julia Wilde (@LifeCoachSpain) February 2, 2018
Sorry. I'm crying on your behalf.- Adebola (@ADEB0LA) February 2, 2018
February 1, 2018
February 3, 2018
Click for more trending news