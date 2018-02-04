Woman Posts Horror Lingerie Story, Starts Twitter Thread That's Pure Gold

This sort of thing apparently happens a lot

February 04, 2018
This may make you very uncomfortable. (Representational Image)

For many people, trying on clothes at a store can be quite a nuisance. However, the moment when you find something that you love, is available in your size and ends up fitting you perfectly is beyond satisfying. Now imagine standing at the billing counter and being told probably the worst words you can hear at this time - that the article of clothing doesn't belong to the store at all. Wait, what? Are you uncomfortable? Think of what this woman went through when she realized the lingerie she was about to buy at a store turned out to be someone else's abandoned undergarment.

A Twitter user has shared her harrowing experience from a recent shopping trip. Her tweet, since being posted on January 31, has collected over 2.4 lakh 'likes' and more than 48,000 retweets. It has also prompted others to share similar experiences that either they've been through or have heard of making this Twitter thread pure gold.
 
That must have been really uncomfortable to say the least. Turns out this isn't an isolated incident. Twitter has flooded the thread sharing their own some disgusting and some sort of funny experiences on the same lines as this shopper's.

Here are some of the best tweets:

This person pointing out that things could always be far worse...
 
Or take a turn for the better
 
This really isn't a one off incident
 
And has definitely happened to others
 
Look at this rather naughty granddaughter
 
And now you're wondering too...
 
But did she?
 
OK then
 
Some couldn't help react to the whole thing
 

