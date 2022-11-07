Woman Plays Cello In Middle Of A Forest For Deer, Old Video Goes Viral Again

The two deer appeared to be captivated by the melody.

An old video of two deer listening to a woman playing the cello in the woods is going viral again. Posted by a Reddit user DarthArrenKae, the video shows a woman sitting on a chair playing a musical instrument outside a field while two deer listened to the music intently.

The video was originally posted by the musician herself on her Instagram handle. The Spanish cellist named Diana could be seen elegantly sitting on a chair playing music composed by the iconic Johann Sebastian Bach.

Along with the video, the caption read, "What can happen when you take your Cello into a forest and play Bach's Suite No.1."

Watch the video here:

The video shows the two deer slowly moving towards the woman as she plays the instrument. However, the woman did not get scared, she decided to continue playing the instrument and the two deer appeared to be captivated by the melody.

The video has amassed more than 96,000 upvotes and several comments. A user wrote, "I'm a huge music nerd, and I love music composition. When I hear this piece, and particularly this performance of it, it is incredibly humbling. I make music with many instruments, effects, mastering, and digital tools. Yet, for all of that effort, this single piece, written for a single instrument, played by a single performer, will single-handedly out-class anything I, and likely anyone else will ever make. I would give anything to hear this piece once again for the first time, but I have solace knowing that many more will hear it for the first time today, tomorrow, and for the rest of time."

Another comment read, "She's just playing the prelude. One of the most beautiful pieces of music ever written, I learned to play it on bass guitar and it was one of the greatest accomplishments I've ever had."

The third user wrote, "Wow! You are unique!"

