Woman Leaves Her Job At LinkedIn To Travel The World, Post Is Viral

Aakankhsa Monga left her job in 2022.

All of us wish to pursue their passion at some point or the other in our life - some people are able to do it by choosing their profession which is similar to their passion whereas others end up choosing their passion over their mundane job. A similar story of a Delhi-based woman, who quit her job to follow her true passion, travelling, is going viral on the internet. She left her job in 2022 and reflected on her decision a year later.

Aakanksha Monga, who is now a content creator, took to Twitter on May 17 to share her story. She wrote, "I quit my job at LinkedIn. Last year, on this very date. When I left, I promised to give myself 1 year to focus on my passion and travel the world full time." She added that she was extremely burnt out, worked alone and had around 2,50,000 followers on Instagram.

Want to know how it's going now? 🌻 pic.twitter.com/NJzNgKrOjQ — Aakanksha Monga (@Aakanksha_99) May 17, 2023

As per her LinkedIn profile, Ms Monga worked at the company for six months from January to June 2022 as a Creator Manager Associate.

In another tweet, Ms Monga compared her journey a year later. She said that she "followed her truth". "1 year later: 250K TO 700K+ community, Traveled across 12 countries (8 of them solo!), Built a team of 6 people, building TravelAMore!, Shot & posted 300+ videos, Worked with 30+ brands," she wrote in the post.

Ms Monga added that she is still burnt out at times and has to work longer hours.

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, her post has amassed over 1.7 lakh views and over a thousand likes.

"Make your passion your career and you will always excel ! Congrats," said a user.

"You have inspired millions to follow their passion. Huge respect," said another person.

A third person remarked, "That's amazing! Following your passion and traveling the world full time sounds like an incredible adventure."

However, some people also had a different opinion to her decision.

A user added, "People with a huge safety net end up talking nonsense like this and make hard working people looks like non-achievers. Let her leave all her family wealth and talk about chasing passions."

"Life of elites, dream of many..." said another person