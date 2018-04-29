Woman In China Says She Found Dead Rat In Her Popsicle

A woman in China claims she found a rat - very dead and very frozen - inside a popsicle she was eating. She says she only discovered the rodent after seeing its fuzzy tail pop up the moment she bit into her frozen treat.
According to Shanghaiist, the woman initially thought the dark brown hairy thing she saw emerge from her ice lolly was a caterpillar (umm, eww). Stunned, she asked a friend to check. Her companion tried to pick the critter off the popsicle but found that "it was stuck tight."
Only then did the two realise what they were looking at was a tail - a rat's tail. Yes, we know, seriously gross.
The distraught woman went back to the store she had bought her frozen treat from and demanded monetary compensation. First, the shop owner offered her dozens of popsicles as compensation. When she refused his offer, the man offered her cash starting with 800 yuan (Rs 8,400) all the way up to 2,000 yuan (approximately Rs 21,000).
Unsatisfied with the amount being offered to her, the woman demanded 50,000 yuan (around Rs 5.2 lakh) as compensation. Unfortunately for her, a local regulatory authority has said she can only claim a maximum of 1,000 yuan (Rs 10,500) as compensation in a case like this.
We're guessing that news probably left a very bitter taste in her mouth.
A man in Mexico claimed to have found a dead rat in his cold drink. A video showing the dead rodent floating inside the bottle went insanely viral on social media.
In September last year, a student alleged he found a dead mouse in food served in an IIT-Delhi hostel mess.
